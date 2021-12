A popular restaurant chain has opened a new location on Long Island.

QDOBA Mexican Eats announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15, that its new Suffolk County location, located at 331 Main St. in Bay Shore, is now welcoming customers.

It will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check out the full menu here.

