Owners Of Popular Food Truck Open New Restaurant In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Southwest Bowl from the Green Street Food Truck
Southwest Bowl from the Green Street Food Truck Photo Credit: Sarah R. / Yelp

A celebrated Long Island food truck has opened up a brand-new restaurant.

Green Street Eatery had its grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 19. 

The new restaurant is located at 7 Emerson Ave. in Levittown. The eatery also focuses on vegan and gluten-free cuisine. 

The owners of the Nassau County eatery also operate Green Street Food Truck, which owners say is Long Island's first vegan and gluten-free food truck.

The food truck gained popularity since they opened it three years ago, and they wanted to expand to a brick and mortar location.

"We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long, and we couldn’t be more honored to serve all of you and our community as a whole," the eatery shared in a Facebook post the day after the grand opening. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, happiness, and it’s all because of you. Thank you again for your continued support and patience with us as we figure out this new storefront."

The new restaurant's menu features a variety of smoothies, bowls, tacos, and more. Check out the full menu here.

