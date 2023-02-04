New Syosset Restaurant Cited As Having 'Something For Everyone'

A new Long Island restaurant serving up locally sourced craft food and cocktails appears to be a hit with diners weeks after opening.

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar, located in Syosset at 150 Jericho Turnpike, welcomed its first customers in early January 2022.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the eatery offers up a variety of burgers, salads, and sandwiches.

Among them is the Dirty Steak Sandwich, made with truffle oil, arugula, creamy horseradish sauce, house made blue cheese dressing, and crispy onions all served on ciabatta bread.

Diners can kick off their meal with an appetizer of grilled octopus with lemon white wine sauce. Entrees include the award-winning Dirty Drunken Ribeye, served with honey glazed potatoes, broccolini, and cabernet sauce.

Several of the menu items come “dirty,” but it has nothing to do with hygiene.

“No, we didn't drop your food on the floor,” reads the restaurant’s website. “Dirty refers to Chef Ian Russo’s concept of ‘cooking dirty.’ The ‘dirty’ blend takes on a bit of a spicy profile but smooths out in the cooking process with the use of honey.”

From the bar, customers can choose from over a dozen craft cocktails, like the Tip of the Spear, made with Zignum Mezcal Reposado, vanilla, passion fruit, and lime topped with bubbles.

Hilltop Kitchen seems to be on the right track with local foodies, who have given the restaurant rave reviews online.

“There is something for everyone,” Larissa M., of Syosset, wrote on Yelp. “The appetizers are large and great to share. Don’t miss out on the cocktails, they are delicious!”

Tracy K., of Syosset, described the eatery as a “cool new bar and grill rocking it from day one.”

“Fried calamari - yum. Hoisin sauce ribs - delectable. Short rib pasta - looks plain but star of the show.”

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Find out more on its website.

