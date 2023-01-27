East Coast, Meet West: New Hyde Park Taqueria Promises Taste Of San Francisco

A Mexican restaurant chain serving up “the best of the San Francisco taqueria experience” is already making a splash with customers days after opening its newest location on Long Island.

Dos Toros Taqueria, located in New Hyde Park at 1624 Marcus Avenue, held its grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 19. It’s the brand’s 19th location in New York.

The fast-casual Mission-style taqueria was founded by California brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer who, according to the company’s website, got a “rude awakening” when they arrived on the East Coast and realized “the same stuff simply wasn’t available.”

“We decided to do something about it,” they said.

That something became Dos Toros, whose menu features a variety of enticing burritos, tacos, salads, and bowls, all packed with “hella fresh ingredients.”

Their key to success, they told Forbes, is using techniques more commonly found in West Coast Mexican food, such as sauteeing grains instead of using a rice cooker, steaming the tortillas, and melting the cheese directly onto them.

Hungry diners can choose from an array of grilled proteins, including carne asada, chicken, pork shoulder, and ground beef. From there, it’s all about the fillings - black and pinto beans, corn salsa, Mexican rice, sour cream, and guacamole are just some of the available options.

For those looking for the perfect side, Dos Toros also serves tortilla chips and has that “guac on lock,” reads its website.

Days into business, the new restaurant appears to be a hit with foodies, having garnered positive reviews online.

“My mom and I both ordered the carne asada bowls for ourselves and picked our own ingredients. It's essentially set up like Chipotle, but better quality ingredients,” Evangeli L., of New York, wrote on Yelp.

“All of the ingredients tasted so fresh! Their protein options are rather limited compared to places like Hot Peppers (they only have one cooking style of steak and chicken) but it's tasty. I recommend you give it a try.”

Alexandra P., of Queens, was equally impressed after stopping in days after the restaurant opened.

“It was everything I hoped it would be!” she wrote on Yelp. “The staff were all so nice and explained what everything was and how it works.”

Dos Toros Taqueria is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Find out more on its website.

