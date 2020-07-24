Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection
Business

COVID-19: Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank To Close Up To 500 Stores

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Pictured here: the Enfield Men's Wearhouse. Parent company Tailored Brands have announced a plan to close 500 Men's Wearhouses and Jos. A. Banks nationwide.
Pictured here: the Enfield Men's Wearhouse. Parent company Tailored Brands have announced a plan to close 500 Men's Wearhouses and Jos. A. Banks nationwide. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank will close up to 500 stores and lay off 20 percent of its corporate workforce, the California-based company has announced. 

The company has not announced a timeline for closure.

The continuing negative economic impact of COVID-19 was largely blamed for the decision, according to corporate parent company Tailored Brands President Dinseh Lathi.

Following these changes, the company expects to pay about $6 million in severance pay and other termination costs.

Tailored Brands has an estimated 1,500 stores across all of its brands.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.