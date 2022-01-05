COVID-19: Hochul Proposes Bringing 'To-Go Drinks' Back To New York Restaurants

Have a drink on her?

In her first “State of the State" address, Gov. Kathy Hochul called for the return of “to-go drinks” for restaurants as New York deals with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases that have struck the region.

“We're going to do something bars and restaurants have been asking for, to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks,” she said. “Cheers, New York.”

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, “to-go drinks” became a popular item for New Yorkers until former Gov. Andrew Cuomo rescinded the policy when the number of new cases began plateauing in June.

Hochul’s proposal now must be passed by the state Legislature before it is put back into effect.

Under the new order, New Yorkers would be able to buy “to-go drinks” and enjoy them outside of bars and restaurants so they can enjoy a cocktail without being inside a crowded location.

In an effort to help small businesses that are struggling during the most recent surge of the virus, Hochul also promised tax credits to bars and restaurants that buy outdoor heaters and extra outdoor seating to fund socially-distanced dining.

New York had been the first state to allow restaurants to sell cocktails to go during the pandemic before the order lapsed in June. In the months since, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have made “to-go cocktails” a permanent measure.

“This is such awesome news for New York’s hospitality industry,” a spokesperson for the tilled Spirits Council of the United States stated. “There is so much unpredictability with Covid-19, and allowing cocktails to-go provides restaurants with a little stability during this tough time.”

