COVID-19: Here's How Much Longer Clorox Wipes Will Remain Scarce, Company CEO Says

Christina Coulter
The convenient, citrus-smelling product won't be easily accessible until 2021 Photo Credit: Amazon

There is no end in sight to the Covid-19-fueled national shortage in Clorox disinfecting wipes--according to company president Linda Rendle, Clorox won't be fully restocked in stores until at least 2021. 

"Given the fact cold and flu (season) sits in the middle of the (fiscal) year, and we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Rendle said Monday, Aug. 18 during an earnings call.

Searching the product on Amazon leads buyers to an ominous message: "we don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

The head of Clorox, Benno Dover, told Reuters reporters that the demand for the product has increased six-fold. The product will still be transported to stores, but executives predict that until next year, they will remain scarce.

