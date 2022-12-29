'Can't Wait To Go Back': Modern Italian Restaurant Makes Splash With New Garden City Location

The owners of a modern Italian restaurant have opened their second location on Long Island.

ITA Kitchen began the soft opening of its Garden City location on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The eatery, located at 9 Nassau Boulevard, features signature dishes, such as pesto risotto balls, homemade burrata ravioli, and "ITA Spicy Rigatoni."

Owners Salvatore and Christina Sorrentino opened the first location in Bay Shore in September 2019.

Some customers have already shared rave reviews of the new restaurant.

"Me and my husband took my family out here for an early Christmas present on Friday night," Brittany LoGrande said in a Google review. "The ambiance was great, the server was attentive and the food was outstanding. Everything was simply perfect, only downfall was we wanted to try the espresso martini flight but it wasn’t available that night. Can’t wait to go back and hopefully be able to try that on a date night."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.