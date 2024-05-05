Self-proclaimed pizza expert and Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy found himself on Long Island Monday, April 29, and stopped by da-Angelo Pizzeria & Ristorante in Albertson for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” YouTube series.

After snapping a quick photo with a fan, the 47-year-old dives into his plain cheese pizza which he cites for having “good undercarriage.”

“Thin. Looks a little bit Long Islandy,” he says, taking his first bite. “It’s the same as all Long Island pizza; it’s chewy. All Long Island pizza is chewy. That would be like the number one thing when I think Long Island pizza, that’s what I think, chewy. Doughy, I guess.”

Portnoy then takes two more bites, saying the pie is “right in the Long Island wheelhouse” before doling out his coveted score: “Seven (point) three.”

Opened in 2013, da-Angelo has fared a bit better on Yelp, where it boasts a 4 out of 5 rating. Happy customers have shouted out the Grandma Pizza, the Margherita, and the Sicilian as being their favorites.

“Great and consistently great food,” Sahina I., of Flushing, wrote on Yelp. “I'm a snobby NYC pizza lover so it was a bit of a surprise for me to find good quality pizza on the island after I moved.”

“Hands down the best Grandma Pizza I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a LOT,” Chris B. added on Yelp. “Crust stays crispy, sauce is fresh, just perfect.”

The restaurant also serves a number of appetizers, like wings, calamari, and baked clams, as well as soups, salads, hot sandwiches, and pasta dishes.

da-Angelo Pizzeria & Ristorante is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.