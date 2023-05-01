Best Thin Crust Pies On Long Island Found At This New Hyde Park Pizzeria, Foodies Say

Since posting his query on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page on Monday, April 24, more than 100 people have responded with suggestions for where Rutherford can find his perfect pie.

Of those responses, Eddie’s Pizza, located in New Hyde Park at 2048 Hillside Avenue, was the clear winner, garnering over 20 recommendations and 85 reactions.

“The best,” one commenter wrote.

“Definitely Eddie’s,” wrote another.

In business since 1941, Eddie’s touts itself as being home of the “bar pie,” described on its website as “the perfect size to eat and still have room for a beer!”

A 10 inch Eddie’s Personal Pizza will set you back 270 calories.

The menu boasts an array of toppings to choose from, including sausage, mushrooms, peppers, meatballs, and chopped chicken cutlet.

Diners can also opt for several soups, salads, and pasta dishes.

Among the hundreds of positive reviews on its Yelp page are several that specifically mention its thin crust.

“Salad is fantastic, as is the eggplant parm and very thin crust pizza,” Noel G., of Virginia, wrote on Yelp. “If you want a different, thin crust pizza, this is the place!”

“The most amazing and best thin crusted pizza!” Kristine M., of Manhasset said on Yelp. “The flavor is heaven in your mouth and the crispiness of the crust cannot be replicated, it is unique to only Eddie's!”

Eddie’s Pizza is open Thursday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed on Wednesday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.