Best Happy Hour Is At This East Rockaway Eatery, Voters Say

Grandpa Tony’s, located at 101 Althouse Ave in East Rockaway, has been named the Best Happy Hour spot, according to the 2023 Bethpage Best of Long Island awards.

Perched on the waterfront, diners can enjoy happy hour Wednesday through Friday at Grandpa Tony’s gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating, which overlooks the canal.

Niki Elizabeth W., of Boston, Massachusetts, wrote on Yelp, “LOVE the food, drinks, and service here! View from the outside top deck at sunset is unbelievable.”

“Really really can't say enough good things about this place. We went twice in a week it was so good,” she continued. “Spicy strawberry margarita is a must.”

Between the wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and award-winning pizzas, guests have a multitude of choices to wash down their cocktails while catching up or watching a game.

“I can't say enough great things about this place,” wrote Tracey M. of East Rockaway on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

“It's my favorite place to eat in East Rockaway, whether I'm there for a girl's night out, date night with hubby, or a family night with the kids Grandpa Tony's never disappoints.”

In addition to happy hours, Grandpa Tony’s offers multiple specialty nights throughout the week.

On Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the eatery offers drinks specials for Ladies’ Night.

As a thank you to teachers and first responders, teachers can eat 50% off at the bar from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., whereas first responders eat 50% off from 7 p.m. to close.

Grandpa Tony’s also hosts Sunday brunch, live music, and other events.

Andrew K., of Bayside, Queens, asked, “What's not to love at Grandpa Tonys?”

“Great pizza and pasta with a waterfront view to boot…Can't wait for another summer meal at Grandpa Tonys!”

Grandpa Tony’s is open Wednesday through Sunday. Happy Hour occurs Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

