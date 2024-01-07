Armed Home Invasion: 2 Suspects On Loose After Incident In Quiet Bethpage Neighborhood

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 in Bethpage.

The two, armed with long guns, entered the home on Normandy Drive through a basement window, Nassau County Police said.

Once inside the subjects tied the hands of a man and woman, both age 62, who were confined to their bedroom.

One suspect watched the victims in the bedroom while the other went through the rest of the home before both subjects fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of proceeds, said police.

There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Both suspects are described Black men, wearing all dark clothing, and gloves.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

