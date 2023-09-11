Alert Issued For Missing Teen Last Spotted In Farmingdale

Aylin Torres, age 15, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Farmingdale, according to Nassau County Police.

It was approximately 11:30 p.m. when she left her Farmingdale residence on foot and has been missing since.

Torres is 5-foot-5 tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and two nose piercings.

When she was last seen, Torres was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her location is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-53-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

