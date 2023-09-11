Overcast 82°

Alert Issued For Missing Teen Last Spotted In Farmingdale

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing Long Island teenager.

Aylin Torres, a missing 14-year-old girl, was last seen leaving her Farmingdale home on Saturday, Sept. 9, police said.
Sophie Grieser
It was approximately 11:30 p.m. when she left her Farmingdale residence on foot and has been missing since.

Torres is 5-foot-5 tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and two nose piercings.

When she was last seen, Torres was wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding her location is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-53-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

