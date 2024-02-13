Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Teen

Jimena Chavez-Morales, age 14, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 12, according to Nassau County Police.

Chavez-Morales had last been spotted at 6 p.m. that day and was reported to police hours later.

The teen is described as 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown and red hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Chavez-Morales was wearing blue pajamas and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding Chavez-Morales’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.