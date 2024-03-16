Mostly Cloudy 52°

Alert Issued For Missing 59-Year-Old Lynbrook Man

Have you seen him?

Nicholas Tumminello

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

According to Nassau County Police, Nicholas Tumminello, age 59, was last seen in Lynbrook at around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, March 16 on Merton Avenue. 

He's described as being 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, with blue eyes, blond/gray hair, with a moustache, and goatee, and wearing a black Michael Kors jacket, green pajama pants, and gray sketcher sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516– 573 –7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

