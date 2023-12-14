Albertson Native Danny Masterson Among Top 10 Most Googled People 2023

Forty-seven-year-old Danny Masterson came in at number eight on a list of the 10 most searched people globally in 2023, and the fourth most-searched actor, according to Google’s “Year in Search 2023” report.

Originally from Albertson, Masterson first started to trend with a small spike at the end of May, when he was found guilty of raping two women during a retrial.

The “That ‘70s Show” actor then hit the top of the search trend scales after he received his 30-year sentence on Sept. 7.

At the sentencing, he was given 15 years for each of the two women he was found guilty of raping between 2001 and 2003, both of whom were also a part of the Church of Scientology.

Masterson’s original trial had been held in November 2022 but was declared a mistrial when the jury got stuck in a deadlock. A third count of rape was dismissed before the retrial.

Masterson got his start in the acting world at four years old as a child model and in commercials.

He is perhaps most known as Steven Hyde in “That ‘70s Show,” where he spent all eight seasons alongside co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Later, he starred alongside Kutcher again in the show “The Ranch” from 2016-2018; he was written out of the series as the rape allegations began to surface. Similarly, the actor was the only cast member not invited back for the sequel sitcom “That ‘90s Show” due to the then-allegations.

Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing. The pair shares a nine-year-old daughter.

To see the entire “Google’s Year in Search 2023,” click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.