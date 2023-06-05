Aide Arrested For Harming Physically Disabled Man In East Garden City: Police

Paul D. Shorter, aged 32, was arrested on Saturday, June 3 for the alleged event, which occurred in May in an East Garden City parking lot, according to Nassau County police.

On Wednesday, May 10, at approximately 2:15 p.m., a witness reported to authorities that they observed Shorter, a medical aide, being aggressive while trying to get a patient into a transportation van in a parking lot on Stewart Avenue.

Shorter allegedly pulled and twisted the 55-year-old man’s arms around his neck while trying to get him in the van, covering the victim’s face and mouth.

He was also reportedly seen putting his open hand over the victim’s face, covering his mouth and nose while he yelled in the victim’s face.

Authorities spent nearly a month investigating the incident before arresting Shorter.

He is charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Physically Disabled Person and is due to appear at First District Court court on Tuesday, June 6.

