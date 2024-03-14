93 MPH Fatal DWI Crash: Hicksville Man Sentenced

Oscar Argueta, age 37, must spend five to 12 years behind bars for his role in the June 2022 crash, the Nassau County District Attorney announced on Thursday, March 13.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 26, 2022, the Hicksville resident was speeding down Greenwich Street in Hempstead, driving drunk and going northwest at 93 miles per hour in his Dodge Durango, according to the DA’s Office.

He t-boned a Mercedes Benz G300, containing 48-year-old David Popoola and his wife, as the pair crossed the intersection at Curtis Avenue.

The force of the crash sent the Mercedes Benz into the curb, where it flipped into a utility pole, leaving Popoola and his wife trapped inside.

Popoola was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital with serious physical injuries, where she underwent emergency surgery.

“Oscar Argueta’s reckless actions on the morning of June 26, 2022, forever changed a family,” DA Anne T. Donnelly said, “ripping away a devoted husband and father to two young children and leaving a hole in the hearts of countless family members and friends who loved him.”

Argueta pleaded guilty to the following charges in November 2023:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Manslaughter;

Assault; and

Driving while intoxicated.

The DA’s Office had recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison.

