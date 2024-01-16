6 Thieves Loot Wantagh Store, Drive Cars Through Front Doors: Police

It happened on Monday, Jan. 15 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 5 a.m., a group of six people in BMWs crashed through the front doors of Simplex, a streetwear apparel store located at 3302 Merrick Road.

Six people were inside stealing clothes and shoes from the store when police arrived at the scene.

The group split in two, driving off in a pair of BMWs in an attempt to flee.

According to officials, one of the fleeing cars hit a police car as it fled, sending an officer to the hospital.

The other fleeing BMW was later found in North Bellmore, and the two teens – 19-year-old Christopher Flores and a 16-year-old boy — involved attempted to flee on foot before being arrested.

Police said that inside the BMW (which was allegedly discovered to be stolen from Connecticut), investigators found multiple pairs of sneakers and other clothes.

Flores is charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. His 16-year-old counterpart was charged with burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Authorities said the other BMW and four remaining alleged thieves are still on the run.

