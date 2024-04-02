Kyle Colthirst, of Uniondale, faced his sentence of 25 years to life on Tuesday, April 2, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Colthirst was 18 years old when, on November 10, 2021, he and three other people allegedly lured 24-year-old Kyle Midtlyng to his death.

Original Story: Two Teens Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway

According to the DA’s Office, one of Colthirst’s co-defendants, Tariq Pitaud, texted Midtlyng to set up a marijuana purchase that evening, while the other two (Tyrel Cason Jr. and Khamarie Elie) drove with Colthirst to the scene of the crime.

Colthirst and the others traveled to 1001 Alexander Avenue in Uniondale to meet Midtlyng that night with the plan to rob the Hempstead man, who was waiting in his car.

When they arrived, Colthirst got into the passenger seat of Midtlyng’s vehicle and shot him in the right side, piercing his aorta and both lungs, before fleeing down Lee Road.

Midtlyng was pronounced dead at the scene after a 911 caller saw him lying in the middle of the road.

The DA’s Office said that Colthirst’s blood was found on the sidewalk of Lee Road and that an electronic monitoring device he was wearing placed him at the scene of the crime. He was arrested in Suffolk County in January 2022.

“Colthirst’s set up took a deadly turn when he pulled out a loaded gun and fired,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“Today’s sentence holds this defendant accountable for his inexcusable violence and for senselessly taking another young man’s life.”

Colthirst was charged with:

Murder;

Attempted robbery; and

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts.

He was found guilty of all charges during his October 2023. The jury deliberated for only three days.

Pitaud, Cason Jr., and Elie, for their parts, were indicted on the same charges. Their cases are still pending.

