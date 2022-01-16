Two Teens Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway

Two teenagers have been charged with murder and other charges after a man was found dead on a Long Island roadway.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a man lying in the street in Uniondale at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Upon police arrival, the man was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

On Friday, Nov. 12, police announced the victim has been identified as Kyle Midtlyng, age 24, of Hempstead.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, Nassau County Police announced the arrests of the two suspects.

Kyle Colthirst, of Uniondale, and Tariq Pitaud, of West Babylon, both age 18, were each charged with:

Second-degree murder,

First-degree attempted robbery,

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They will be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court, Hempstead.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

