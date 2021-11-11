Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a Long Island roadway.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a man lying in the street in Uniondale at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Upon police arrival, the man was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Neither the man's age nor identity has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

