Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Avenue and Lee Road in Uniondale.
Alexander Avenue and Lee Road in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a Long Island roadway.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a man lying in the street in Uniondale at Alexander Avenue and Lee Road at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. 

 Upon police arrival, the man was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Neither the man's age nor identity has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.