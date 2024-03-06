19-Year-Old Dies In Late-Night East Garden City Crash

It happened on Wednesday, March 6 in East Garden City.

According to Nassau County Police, it was 2 a.m. when a 19-year-old man, driving a 2016 Volkswagen north on Oak Street, crashed into a parked car.

The parked car, which was near the intersection of Commercial Avenue, was not occupied.

Police pronounced the teen victim, whose identity has yet to be released, dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

