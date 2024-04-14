17-Year-Old Under Influence Crashes Into Police Cruiser On Meadowbrook Parkway: Police

The incident happened on the Meadowbrook State Parkway at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, April 13 south of Exit M5 in Hempstead.

During an investigation, the trooper was seated in the driver’s seat of the cruiser which was stopped in the southbound left lane with the emergency lights activated, the New York State Police said.

A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old driver struck the cruiser in the rear and the trooper was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was also issued a Move Over Law ticket.

