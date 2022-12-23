Contact Us
Storm Floods Roads, Knocks Out Trees, Traffic Lights In Mount Kisco

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic
Photo Credit: Facebook/Warren Lucas

A pre-Christmas storm is leaving roads flooded, knocking out traffic lights, and blowing down trees in Westchester and Putnam counties, police said.

Police and town officials in numerous municipalities have reported multiple locations that residents should avoid or use caution around. 

One such area is Bear Mountain Bridge Road in Cortlandt, which is closed in the area of Route 6 because of flooding, Westchester County Police said. 

The storm also knocked over a tree in North Salem on Route 22 by the Westchester School, which fell on power wires. Emergency responders also had to put out a fire caused by fallen wires on Turkey Hill Road, according to North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas.

Traffic lights at intersections in the county are also being affected by power outages, including many traffic signals in Mount Kisco that are either out or flashing yellow, police said. 

Commuters who encounter these affected traffic lights should treat them as stop signs, according to Mount Vernon Police. The department also gave other tips for driving during the storm: 

  • Avoid downed power lines;
  • Do not drive into large bodies of water on roads;
  • Be cautious of slippery conditions when the temperature drops. 

