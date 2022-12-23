Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties In Brand-New Tracker Report
News

Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties. Photo Credit: NYSEG

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.

As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout Westchester.

NYSEG says 4,323 have lost power in Putnam.

Con Ed has not listed an estimated restoration time, saying it is "evaluating conditions." NYSEG has also not released an estimated restoration time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.