Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester

A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.

As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout Westchester.

NYSEG says 4,323 have lost power in Putnam.

Con Ed has not listed an estimated restoration time, saying it is "evaluating conditions." NYSEG has also not released an estimated restoration time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.