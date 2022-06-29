July Featured Event: Cooking For Reducing Risk Of Osteoporosis At NWH Center For Healthy Living

This July Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living featured webinar is a cooking class on reducing your disease risk to osteoporosis at any age. During this online class registered dietitian Amy Rosenfeld will talk about the connection between the foods we eat and reducing the risk for osteoporosis. Amy will teach you about proper nutrition recommendations and how to put these into action in the kitchen with some simple recipes, culinary tips and tricks.

The other classes in July will be virtual and include chair yoga, and smoking cessation. These classes help support the community, and benefit people’s mental and physical health. All programs are free unless otherwise specified.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living provides the local community with well-being and youth engagement programming. The center’s interactive virtual lectures and pop-up events allow the community to reach wellness goals, make educated health decisions, and seek engagement and service opportunities. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com.

FEATURED EVENT:

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Osteoporosis

Cost: Free

July 12, 12:00-1:00 pm, Live over Zoom

Reducing your risk for chronic disease starts in the kitchen. The foods we eat and prepare for our families can be nourishing, satisfying AND healthy. Join registered dietitian Amy Rosenfeld for a discussion about the connection between the foods we eat and reducing the risk for osteoporosis. Amy will discuss nutrition recommendations for strong bones and help you put these recommendations into action in your kitchen. Amy will demonstrate simple, healthy recipes, as well as culinary tips and tricks to encourage you to make nutritious foods part of your everyday routine.

Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Osteoporosis

OTHER EVENTS:

Chair Yoga

Cost: Free

Thursdays ONLY: July 7, 14, 21, 28 – 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Live over Zoom

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and moving at your own pace.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

Cost: Free

July 6, 13, 27, Live over Microsoft Teams

We know it's challenging to quit smoking – we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a Northern Westchester Hospital Respiratory Therapist. For specific information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.