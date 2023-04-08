Murder Of Teen In Mount Vernon: 33-Year-Old Suspect Apprehended

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Westchester.

Tomani Turner, age 18, died on Thursday night, April 6 after he was shot twice in the chest in Mount Vernon on Garden Avenue near East 4th Street just after 12:30 p.m. earlier in the day.

On Friday, April 7, 2023, detectives arrested 33-year-old Akeem Grant, of Mount Vernon for the murder of Turner.

More information on the arrest will be released on Monday, April 10, Mount Vernon Police said.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.