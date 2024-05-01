The break happened on Wednesday morning, May 1, at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and First Street in Mount Vernon, according to city officials.

As a result of the water main break, residents and motorists in the area are being warned of traffic disruptions in the area as the city works to make repairs.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes to avoid the intersection.

"Your safety is our priority, and we appreciate your cooperation during this time," officials said.

