The incident happened on Thursday, May 2 just after 12:45 p.m., when shots were fired in front of 137 South 4th Ave. in Mount Vernon near the Bogopa Plaza, according to city officials.

No victims were hit by the shots, officials said, adding that the Mount Vernon Police Department is now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 914-665-2510 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

