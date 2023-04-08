18-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Mount Vernon Was High School Student On Spring Break

An 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Westchester was a high school student who had been on spring break, school officials said.

Tomani Turner, age 18, died on Thursday night, April 6 after he was shot twice in the chest in Mount Vernon on Garden Avenue just south of East 4th Street just after 12:30 p.m. earlier in the day, according to city officials.

Turner was a student at Mount Vernon High School who had previously attended Graham Elementary School in Mount Vernon, according to Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith, who released a statement on Turner's death on Friday, April 7.

Turner had been off from school on spring break on the day of the shooting, Smith added.

As the Mount Vernon City School district mourns his death, Smith said that a crisis team of counselors, psychologists, social workers, and other personnel would be made available to the city's students when they return to school on Monday, April 10.

Smith also said that the district is dedicated to keeping the city's students safe.

"Please be assured that the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority and we will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure that our schools remain a safe learning environment for our students," Smith said in the statement.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting and is still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510. Residents can also submit anonymous tips by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

