ID Released For 18-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Mount Vernon; Suspect On Loose

An 18-year-old who was shot twice in the chest in Westchester and died of his wounds has been identified.

Tomani Turner was shot twice in the chest just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday night, April 6 in Mount Vernon on Garden Avenue just south of East 4th Street, according to Mount Vernon Communications Director Tim Allen.

After the shooting, Turner was rushed to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries at around nightfall Thursday.

A suspect in the shooting has not yet been found.

Mount Vernon detectives are now investigating the incident with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 914-665-2510. Residents can also submit anonymous tips by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

