Driver Seriously Injured In Rollover Northern Westchester Crash

One person was seriously injured during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northern Westchester County.

It happened around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, on Route 6 in the area of Windsor Road in Somers, said the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

When Somers Fire and EMS arrived on the scene they found a vehicle off the roadway and the driver trapped.

With the help of the Mohegan Fire Department, the crew worked for more than an hour to extricate the driver, the department said.

The driver involved in the crash had to be extricated from the vehicle. Somers Volunteer Fire Department

Due to serious injuries, a helicopter was called in to transport the driver to an area hospital. A landing zone was set up at the Jefferson Valley Mall and EMS transported the driver, who was in serious condition to the helicopter.

One firefighter was also transported with minor injuries.

Both departments worked for some two hours to clear the scene.

The New York State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

