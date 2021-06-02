Police Release Details On Rollover Crash That Seriously Injured Northern Westchester Woman

State Police have released new details on a crash in which a 70-year-old Northern Westchester woman was seriously injured and a dog killed.

Paulette L. Milligan, was driving a Chevy Aveo eastbound around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, when she attempted to pass a 2017 Jeep Cherokee on Route 6 in Somers near Windsor Road, said New York State Trooper AJ Hicks.

Milligan, of Somers, struck the Jeep, then moved back to the right, struck the guide rail, overturned, and came to rest on the opposite side of the guide rail in an earth embankment, Hicks said.

Following the crash, the Somers Volunteer Department and EMS arrived on the scene and found the vehicle off the roadway and Milligan trapped.

With the help of the Mohegan Fire Department, the crew worked for more than an hour to extricate the woman, the department said.

The driver involved in the crash had to be extricated from the vehicle. Somers Volunteer Fire Department

Due to serious injuries, a helicopter was called in to transport Milligan to Westchester Medical Center with critical, but not-life-threatening injuries.

One firefighter was also transported with minor injuries.

Both departments worked for some two hours to clear the scene.

Hicks said Milligan's dog was found dead at the scene.

The New York State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.