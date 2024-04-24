Marine Corps veteran Mickaëlla "Micka" Nugent was seriously injured in a crash in the Orange County village of Harriman on Friday, April 12. She was then rushed to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown before being airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she currently remains.

Because Nugent, a graduate of Mamaroneck High School, was critically injured, she faces rising medical bills as her hospital stay continues. To help the veteran with these costs, her family member, Yolita Nugent, began a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations.

"Micka’s road to recovery will be long and difficult," Nugent wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "All funds raised will go to the Nugent family to help offset any medical expenses. Your generosity will ease the family’s financial burden so they can focus on Micka’s well-being and rehabilitation."

Nugent, who comes from a family with a long tradition of serving their country, enlisted in the Marine Corps and rose to the rank of Sergeant before specializing as a Military Police Officer and becoming a Special Reaction Team leader.

After her military career, she then pursued an interest in martial arts and eventually began managing the elite Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts school in New York City, where she helped train active military personnel, veterans, and first responders.

Nugent also helps fellow veterans as a mentor with Points for Patriots, according to her LinkedIn.

Although Nugent has shown strength throughout her entire life, she now needs much help from others, Yolita Nugent wrote.

"Micka will undoubtedly take on this challenge with the same strength and tenacity that she has exhibited as a Marine and a martial artist. But she needs your support now more than ever," Nugent wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Tuesday, April 23, the page had collected over $75,000 in donations out of a $250,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so by clicking here.

