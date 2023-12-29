Contractor Steals $85K From Hudson Business, Police Say

In Columbia County, a man contacted the Hudson City Police Department in October 2023 saying that a substantial sum of money had been stolen from his company’s bank account.

A closer look revealed that over $85,000 had been pilfered from his account between November 2022 and October 2023.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Ryan Winters, of Pine Plains in Dutchess County, in connection with the alleged theft.

An investigation found that Winters forged several checks from the victim’s bank account and made numerous unauthorized credit card purchases, police said.

At the time of the thefts, he was an independent contractor working for the victim’s family business.

Winters is charged with grand larceny, and 10 counts each of forgery and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

He was arraigned in Hudson City Court and held at the Columbia County jail on $10,000 bond.

