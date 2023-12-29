Overcast 34°

SHARE

Contractor Steals $85K From Hudson Business, Police Say

A contractor is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a business in the region.

Ryan Winters, age 39.

Ryan Winters, age 39.

 Photo Credit: Hudson City Police Department
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

In Columbia County, a man contacted the Hudson City Police Department in October 2023 saying that a substantial sum of money had been stolen from his company’s bank account.

A closer look revealed that over $85,000 had been pilfered from his account between November 2022 and October 2023.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Ryan Winters, of Pine Plains in Dutchess County, in connection with the alleged theft.

An investigation found that Winters forged several checks from the victim’s bank account and made numerous unauthorized credit card purchases, police said.

At the time of the thefts, he was an independent contractor working for the victim’s family business.

Winters is charged with grand larceny, and 10 counts each of forgery and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

He was arraigned in Hudson City Court and held at the Columbia County jail on $10,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE