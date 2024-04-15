Maya Hayes, of Albany, was arrested Friday, April 12, following a New York State Police investigation into allegations of abuse at Columbia County’s Brookwood Secure Center, located in the town of Claverack.

According to police, the 62-year-old sexually assaulted numerous victims at the facility over several years while employed as a clinician.

No other details about the alleged abuse were made public.

Hayes' arrest followed a grand jury indictment for 62 counts of criminal sexual act and three counts of rape, all felonies.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OFCS) removed Hayes from the facility after learning about the allegations “and took measures to support impacted youth,” Karen Male, the agency’s acting director of public information, told Daily Voice.

“The safety and well-being of youth in care is the absolute priority of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. OCFS takes any matter of staff misconduct seriously and moves immediately to put in place an appropriate review and take responsive action,” Male said.

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, which investigates allegations of abuse in state-operated residential facilities for youth, also took part in the investigation.

"We cannot comment further on personnel matters," Male said.

Hayes was arraigned in Columbia County Court and was later released under the supervision of probation.

