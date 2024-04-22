$2.8M ‘Exquisite Country Retreat’ Among Most Expensive Columbia County Listings (Peek Inside)

In Columbia County, 383 Mitchell Street in Hillsdale is among the Capital Region’s most expensive listings on the market at $2.8 million.

Boasting four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and situated on nearly 20 acres, the secluded property is a nature lover's paradise.

“Welcome to an exquisite country retreat where thoughtful perfection, exceptional elegance, and stunning natural beauty converge in a rare offering…” reads the listing from Brown Harris Stevens.

Inside, the 3,600-square-feet abode promises plenty of high-end amenities like tall ceilings, woodburning and gas fireplaces, and “dramatic” finishes including a Noguchi dining fixture and Calacatta Viola marble adorning the stove hood.

“Every detail reflects a commitment to quality and environmental stewardship while immersing yourself in Mountain Views through walls of windows and doors, seamlessly blending indoor comfort with outdoor splendor,” the listing says.

The residence officially hit the market on Thursday, April 11, and has already been viewed over 1,200 times on Zillow alone. Records show the property was last sold in September 2022 for $350,000.

In Columbia County, the median listing price for a house is $572,500 and $292 per square foot.

Click here to view the complete listing from Brown Harris Stevens.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.