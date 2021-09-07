Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

New Forecast: Huge Hurricane Larry Churning In Atlantic; Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hurricane Larry churning in the Atlantic basin. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Larry is expected to bring strong rip currents, rough seas and gusty winds, along with coastal flooding at times of high tide along the East Coast this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the current projected track for Larry released by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center
Now churning in the Atlantic, Cat 3 Hurricane Larry (red marker) is expected to move toward Bermuda on Thursday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Forecasters are watching powerful Hurricane Larry churning in the Atlantic Basin, warning it could wind up being an even stronger storm than Ida, which left a trail of destruction through multiple states.

The latest projected track for the Category 3 storm, packed with 115 mile-per-hour winds, still keeps it well off the US coast. (See the first image above.)

But impacts from Larry "will be far-reaching even though the storm may stay hundreds of miles away from the Atlantic beaches from Florida to Maine,d AccuWeather.

The storm is expected to bring strong rip currents, rough seas, and gusty winds, along with coastal flooding at times of high tide along the East Coast this week. (See the second image above.)

Larry is the third major hurricane -- Cat 3 or higher -- in the Atlantic this hurricane season. It could hit Cat 4 strength with maximum winds of 140 mph.

With eventual landfall possible in Canada, "significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day," the National Hurricane Center. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Larry should approach Bermuda as a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 9. For the latest projected track released by the NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7, click on the third image above.

There's still uncertainty surrounding its path, and given its strength, and the uncertainty in forecasting the speed and strength of hurricanes this unpredictable season, it should be closely monitored.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.