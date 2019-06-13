Hudson Valley HS Grad Hired As Assistant Coach With Cleveland Cavaliers

Lindsay Gottlieb is taking her talents to Cleveland.

A Scarsdale High School graduate, Gottlieb, the University of California Berkley women’s coach, has been hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach on John Beilein’s staff.

The hiring makes Gottlieb the first women’s collegiate head coach to be hired onto an NBA staff.

“She has an extensive track record of success and growth with her teams and players and has also been a strong culture-driver as a core part of that,” Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said in a statement. “The more we researched and got to know Lindsay, the more we came to understand that she would be an impactful part of where we want to go as a team.

“Coach Gottlieb brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike. We’re fortunate that she was willing to leave her role as Head Coach at such a solid and successful program at Cal.”

Gottlieb, who has been at the helm at Cal for eight years, joins Becky Hammon on the San Antonio Spurs and former assistant Nancy Lieberman, who served on the Sacramento Kings’ staff, as women to enter the NBA coaching ranks.

“While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in,” Gottlieb said in a statement.

During her tenure with the Golden Bears, Gottlieb had a 179-89 (.668) record, the second most wins in program history. During her eight years, she made the NCAA Tournament seven times, including the team’s first Elite Eight and Final Four appearances in 2013, when she was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

“I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an Assistant Coach. After meeting with Koby Altman, Coach Beilein and Coach Bickerstaff, I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of and a team I wanted to dedicate myself to,” Gottlieb noted. “On a personal level, I am honored to hopefully impact young girls and women to be empowered to pursue their own visions and to be inspired to turn them into reality as well.”

Gottlieb, who played college ball at Brown University, served as an assistant at Syracuse, New Hampshire, and Richmond before taking over at Cal.

“Lindsay truly values and embraces player development and a culture of winning basketball habits. Her success at Cal Berkeley speaks for itself and her insight in our meetings, practices and games will hold tremendous value,” Beilein added. “After sitting with her, it was easy to see how she will connect quickly with our staff and our players, and we all benefit because of that connection. I’m looking forward to merging all of her years of experience and vision for the game with our current and future coaching staff.”

