FOUND! FBI Recovers Van With 'Possible Connection' To Jersey City Shootings

The FBI recovered the white van that authorities believe the two shooters in Tuesday’s gun battle with police in Jersey City had lived in after they were evicted from their Elizabeth home.

The white 2001 Ford van, recovered in Orange, has a "possible connection to the Jersey City shootings," FBI spokesperson Patty Hartman said Saturday morning.

The FBI "will examine [it] for any evidence," Hartman said.

The bureau had issued an all-points bulletin Friday seeking the public's help finding the van, which David Anderson, 47, who owned it, and 50-year-old Francine Graham lived in after they were evicted from a townhouse in Elizabeth.

It was previously spotted in that area when authorities said the pair was sneaking back into the unit.

The pair shot and killed three innocent people at a kosher grocery store after gunning down Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seales in nearby Bayview Cemetery.

