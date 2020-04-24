COVID-19: New City Nurse, 56, Who Rushed To Fight Pandemic Was Single Mom Of Two Boys

Behind all of the numbers related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially the deaths announced, are poignant stories of people who had noteworthy lives.

One such example comes from Rockland County and Pamela Ann Orlando, 56, of New City, a mother, a nurse, a sister, a friend, and a daughter, who died Thursday, April 16, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where she worked as an emergency room nurse helping those suffering from COVID-19. She too died from the virus.

There are lots of tributes online about what a wonderful person Pam was. How she always put others ahead of herself, her delightful laugh, her love for her two sons, Ryan and Reid, her wonderful Italian cooking, and her positive attitude toward life even in the face of tragedy.

Her co-worker, Susan Masotti, who started a GoFundMe page while Pam was still fighting for her life, to raise money for her two boys said: "Pam is a single mother, a great nurse, and a good friend to many of us."

Just a few days later she announced Pam's death: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved friend, mother, sister, daughter, and co-worker Pam Orlando."

Pam's sister Jenn Orlando said in a tribute to her sister on Facebook that Pam "raised me, she took care of me, cooked for me, and she always showed up for me NO MATTER WHAT; anytime, anywhere."

Because of the virus she battled and helped others do the same, her funeral had to be held privately for her children and immediate family.

