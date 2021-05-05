COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Fully Vaccinated NYers, Other New Data

Nearly half of all eligible New Yorkers have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and have completed the vaccination series, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

On Wednesday, May 5, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the state has surpassed 16 million COVID-19 doses, including 189,760 in the past 24 hours and more than 1.1 million in the past week as the demand for the vaccine begins to outpace the supply across the state.

In total, 16,071,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York since the vaccination program began earlier this year.

"We must continue to vaccinate, and we've been seeing the numbers slow on vaccinations," Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing on May 5. "If there's one dial that gives me pause, it's that the number of people coming in to get vaccinated has dropped, despite the fact that it's much easier to get an appointment.

"You just have to walk in. Everybody is eligible and we have one of the most extensive distribution systems in the US," he added. "We have to worry about the youthful and the doubtful."

According to the New York State Department of Health, here is the latest breakdown of the number of New Yorkers who have received one shot or are fully vaccinated as of May 5:

New York City: 4,299,335 people have received at least one dose (3,248,843 are fully vaccinated);

Long Island: 1,207,065 (901,964);

Hudson Valley: 999,659 (746,599);

Western New York: 607,686 (466,597);

Finger Lakes: 569,805 (454,587);

Capital Region: 556,602 (435,710);

Central New York: 454,464 (386,111);

Southern Tier: 296,036 (244,958);

Mohawk Valley: 223,638 (185,697);

North Country: 206,754 (184,459).

Statewide: 9,421,044 (7,255,525).

Thanks to our dedicated providers, we continue to surpass new milestones in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated," Cuomo said. "Spring weather is here, but we cannot get cocky with COVID, so I urge everyone to get vaccinated and to continue practicing safety guidelines.

"Receiving a vaccine is easier than ever, with walk-in appointments available across the state. Nothing is standing in your way, so go get vaccinated to show your support for the health professionals and volunteers who helped get us up to 16 million shots and counting."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.