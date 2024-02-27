New Update: Complex System With Gusty Winds, Possible Thunderstorms Could Bring Snow In Spots

The height of the storm is expected to be Wednesday night, Feb. 28, when scattered storms are possible and wind gusts will be strongest, according to the National Weather Service.

After patchy morning fog through most of the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 27, there will be a chance of rain in the mid to late afternoon as the system moves in. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will become likely Tuesday night and continue through the overnight and into what could be a wild Wednesday.

It will be windy with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, and high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Wind strength will generally be between 12 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as between 30 and 40 miles per hour in some spots. Embedded thunderstorms are also possible within the system, especially on Wednesday night.

As the system winds down overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, Feb. 29, a colder air mass will move in, and there could be light snow and snow showers as the overnight low dips below the freezing mark.

New snowfall accumulation of about a half-inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

From late Wednesday to Wednesday night, motorists and pedestrians "should closely monitor temperatures and be on the lookout for icy patches," according to AccuWeather, which notes that "surfaces that appear to be wet may be icy, where the temperature has dropped to near or below the freezing mark."

The passage of the midweek system will lead to a sunny, blustery, and brisk day on Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind strength will be around 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph.

It will remain sunny as the calendar flips to March on Friday with temperatures generally in the 40s.

Unsettled weather is expected to return on Saturday, March 2, which will be mostly cloudy with rain possible and a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.