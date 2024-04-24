Hudson Valley Man Found On Fire Dies After Jumping In Lake To Douse Flames

The incident occurred in Orange County around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Wickham Woodlands Park, near the sports complex on State School Road in Warwick.

According to Chief John Rader of the Warwick Police, officers responded to the area near the kayak launch for a reported burn victim.

Officers found the Warwick resident on a dock with severe burns, and first aid was initiated.

The victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead several hours later, Rader said.

The man reportedly jumped into Wickham Lake to douse the flames.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, who was on the scene, said officers were seen collecting bags of evidence from a Volkswagen Jetta, which was later towed away.

"Warwick Police officers interviewed several individuals who were in the area at the time, and although it is early in the investigation, all indications are that this was a mental health incident, and foul play is not suspected, Rader said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick Police at 845-986-5000.

Police did not identify the victim.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.