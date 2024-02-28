Potent Storm Arrives: These Areas Expected To See 50 MPH Wind Gusts, Scattered Power Outages

Winds will gust 25 to 35 miles per hour much of Wednesday, Feb. 28, and potentially as high as 50 mph for some time Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday, Feb. 29, according to the National Weather Service.

Locally higher gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible in some spots. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

High wind watches and wind advisories have been issued for much of the Northeast from Wednesday into Thursday.

Conditions will improve after daybreak on Thursday as the system exits offshore.

There will be intermittent showers throughout the day on Wednesday.

A new period of steady rain is likely ahead of the passage of the front Wednesday night when scattered thunderstorms are possible. There will be heavy rain at times, with some downpours.

"The rain should fall over a long enough duration to preclude significant hydro concerns, but brief nuisance flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas," the National Weather Service said.

As the system winds down overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, a colder air mass will move in, and there could be light snow and snow showers farthest north and inland as the overnight low dips below the freezing mark.

From late Wednesday to Wednesday night, motorists and pedestrians "should closely monitor temperatures and be on the lookout for icy patches," according to AccuWeather, which notes that "surfaces that appear to be wet may be icy, where the temperature has dropped to near or below the freezing mark."

The passage of the midweek system will lead to a sunny, blustery, and brisk day on Thursday, with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

Wind strength will be around 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph.

It will remain sunny as the calendar flips to March on Friday with temperatures generally in the 40s.

Unsettled weather is expected to return on Saturday, March 2, which will be mostly cloudy with rain possible and a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

