Video: Coyote Chases Deer In Front Yard Of Area Home

It wasn't a roadrunner, but a coyote failed to get his mark during a chase with an animal in Northern Westchester.

A coyote was caught on a doorbell camera in Yorktown Heights chasing a deer before veering off and heading in a different direction in defeat.

The surveillance video was taken near the Jefferson Valley Mall off of Oakside Road. The homeowner noted that she originally thought it to be a fox chasing the deer, but ultimately determined that it was a coyote that may have been making the rounds in Westchester. You can see it play out at the very start of the video here.

The incident comes following several sightings in New Rochelle and throughout the Hudson Valley , where police and officials have been attempting to educate the public about the animal and its habits.

The New York City Parks Department notes that coyotes are canines, “which means that they are members of the same genus as wolves and domesticated dogs. In general, coyotes appear ‘sleeker’ than domesticated dogs, with a flatter forehead and a more pointed snout.

“Coyotes appear to have longer legs than domesticated dogs, while dogs appear to have deeper chests. Also, they have very different tracks. Coyote tracks are more elongated, and they place their front and back paws in alignment when they walk.”

According to the DEC, “coyotes are well adapted to suburban and even some urban environments, but for the most part they will avoid contact with people.

“However, conflicts with people and pets may result as coyotes tend to be territorial around den sites during the spring through mid-summer period as they forage almost constantly to provide food for their young.”

"Coyotes are an integral part of our natural ecosystem and provide many benefits to New Yorkers, but can cause conflicts if they become accustomed to human interaction and food sources," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos stated. "We strongly encourage all New Yorkers to do their part and follow our common sense tips to ensure coyotes remain wary of people and minimize the chance of conflicts.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.