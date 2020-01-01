Here Are The Five Highest Rated Rockland County Restaurants For Burgers, According To Yelp

Sink your teeth into these five Rockland County burger joints that are top-rated on Yelp:

1. Seven Lakes Station (80 Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg)

With a 4.5/5-star rating on Yelp , Seven Lakes Station in Sloatsburg is a craft beer taproom known for its mouthwatering burgers and unique brews.

The eatery’s burgers are made of local grass-fed beef and can be customized with gourmet toppings like sautéed onions, lemon aioli, bacon jam, truffle aioli and more.

2. Crossroads Gastro (724 W. Nyack Road, Suite 1 in West Nyack)

Crossroads Gastro, which earned a perfect 5/5-star rating on Yelp , serves up sizzling burgers with gourmet toppings in West Nyack. Burgers are made from 100 percent grass-fed and hormone-free beef, and toppings range from aged cheddar cheese to garlic-truffle aioli and more.

3. Knock Out Eats and Treats (604 Route 303 in Blauvelt)

Another 5/5-star Yelp rated Rockland County burger joint is Knock Out Eats and Treats in Blauvelt. While the menu seems simple and casual, the taste reflects the eatery’s high rating. Burgers are made fresh with classic toppings and varieties like chicken and veggie burgers as well.

4. 14 & Hudson Kitchen and Bar (457 Piermont Avenue in Piermont)

With a respectable 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, 14 & Hudson in Piermont is known for its modern twists on classic burgers. Try the Hudson (blue cheese, bacon and frizzled onions) or the Southwest (pepper jack, chipotle mayo, avocado and pickled jalapeños).

5. The Filling Station (243 Route 9W in Palisades)

Last but certainly not least is The Filling Station, a Palisades eatery with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. TFS serves all-natural and organic burgers that are ground fresh daily. Mouthwatering varieties include the TFS Burger (bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms) and the Overhaul (smoked bacon, Vernier's blue cheese sauce, lettuce and tomato).

