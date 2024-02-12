Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rensselaer

The incident occurred in Rensselaer County around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the city of Rensselaer.

Deputy Police Chief John Mooney of the Rensselaer Police said the unidentified woman was standing on the tracks in the area of South Street and Second Avenue when she was struck and killed.

Amtrak service was disrupted for several hours as first responders removed the woman's body and investigated the crash.

No other injuries were reported, Mooney said.

The woman's name is expected to be released on Monday, Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

