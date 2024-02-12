Overcast 37°

Woman Struck, Killed By Train In Rensselaer

A woman standing on the tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train in the region.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikimediaImages
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Rensselaer County around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the city of Rensselaer.

Deputy Police Chief John Mooney of the Rensselaer Police said the unidentified woman was standing on the tracks in the area of South Street and Second Avenue when she was struck and killed.

Amtrak service was disrupted for several hours as first responders removed the woman's body and investigated the crash.

No other injuries were reported, Mooney said.

The woman's name is expected to be released on Monday, Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

