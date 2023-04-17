Unsettled Start To Week Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

A showery, foggy start to the week will be followed by a shift to cooler temperatures with breezy conditions.

An approaching cold front will bring occasional showers to the region through early afternoon on Monday, April 17, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers will then taper off from west to east by mid-afternoon, with some clearing possible by late afternoon, especially for areas south of I-90.

Tuesday, April 18 will be cooler and breezy with partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s, and wind gusts of up to around 25 miles per hour.

The overnight low will fall to around the 40-degree mark.

On Wednesday, April 19, look for more cool conditions, with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s.

Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21 will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

There will be a chance of showers overnight heading into Saturday, April 22.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.